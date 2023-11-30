LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are many ways people may try to steal your money, and skimming is just one way of doing so.

Skimmers are used to grab your credit card information, so it’s important to make sure you’re paying attention, and always monitor your bank and credit accounts.

A few weeks ago, Hope Brady said she was alerted to a fraudulent charge on her credit card. She brushed it off, but then it happened again–so she did some digging.

“I’m like, ‘You got to be kidding me; this can’t be happening again,” Brady said. “So, then, it was easier to track down what had happened then, because I had just gotten the card; I had only used it so many places.”

A ‘skimmer’ is a device that can be installed on a credit card reader, to steal credit card numbers. (Photo/Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development)

Brady used the process of elimination and determined that the BP gas station on the corner of Haslett and Okemos roads was one of the only places where she had swiped her new card. She took to Facebook, where she met with others saying they’d had the same experience–so she alerted Meridian Township police, who confirmed a skimmer had been found.

“Hearing these individuals’ stories, one after another, I got really mad,” Brady said. “And so it felt like, if I could do something about that, if there’s something I could say that could potentially help and put a stop to it, then I need to do that.”

An employee at the BP gas station told me they were surprised to find out there had been a skimmer in Pump 12 at the station. They said the pumps are checked every two months.

A credit card ‘skimmer’ was found installed in a gas pump at a BP station, used by scammers to steal credit card numbers. (WLNS)

So–what warning signs should you be looking out for when you pay at the pump?

“If they’re using security tape, pressure tape. Look to see if there’s been any cut to that tape. In some cases, they may try to pry open the actual panel,” said Jennifer Holton, Communications Director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Compare your panel with the other pumps’ panels. If it looks like the panel is sticking out more than the others are, considering using a different pump. And always stay on top of your credit card statements.

“If you do see that your information has been compromised, absolutely reach out to your banking institution as soon as possible,” Holton said.

Brady said she’ll feel safer in the future with an option to tap her card at the pump, rather than swiping it–though going inside to pay is the only option that nearly eliminates the risk.

That’s because a credit card ‘tap’ is newer technology than swiping, so there won’t be as many scammers who have access to technology that can ‘skim’ from someone who taps.

“I’m going to try to figure out which gas stations where I’m at most regularly have tapping options, and if there’s not ‘tap,’ I will go inside,” said Brady.

As a reminder, it’s not only gas stations where this could happen.

Meridian Township police say the investigation is ongoing, and they remind people to check for abnormalities.