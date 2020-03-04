Skubick: As Michigan Primary nears, political landscape shifts

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, speaks next to his wife Jill during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The political world was just recovering from some stunning developments following the Super Tuesday wins by Joe Biden, when the second shoe dropped as billionaire Mike Bloomberg pulled out and endorsed the former vice president.

It was the perfect political trifecta for Joe Biden as Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and now Mike Bloomberg have endorsed him, meaning all the votes that went to them, most will likely end up in the Biden column next week in Michigan.

Last week, with one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel, all of a sudden Biden is back and coming into Michigan with Big Mo…

“Right now I think he has the momentum heading into Michigan,” says state Sen. Paul Wonjo.

Candidate Bernie Sanders won Michigan four years ago and he is not conceding anything.

Democrat state Senator Jeff Irwin complains the vice president is not inspiring voters while Mr. Sanders does.

“I’m not sure what we get with Joe Biden, other than not Trump,” insists Sen. Irwin. “Of all them, Joe Biden has the least chance of winning.”

But Mike Bloomberg will have something to say about that. He has embraced the Biden candidacy but, more importantly, he will continue to pay thousands of his staffers to help Mr. Biden win.

Mr. Biden has solidified his support among senior citizens and African-Americans who, in South Carolina, helped to bring him back.

State Senator Adam Hollier explains, “Joe Biden has had it on lock over time and he will continue to dominate in the black community.”

It looks like the president is looking for a Biden challenge but one of Trump’s staunch Michigan supporters is not worried.

Skubick: “So Biden is toast?”

Sen. Pete Lucido: “I kinda like the flavor of toast but he’s cooked.”

Watching all this is the governor, who has not endorsed anyone yet.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “If I get involved you’ll probably hear from me in short order.”

Skubick: “What are you waiting for?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I am eager to see that we have leaders in Washington that focus on the fundamentals.”

That does not include blowing up Obamacare, which Mr. Sanders and, to a degree, Elizabeth Warren want to do, so that leaves only one person for her to bless.

A Whitmer-Biden partnership in the offing?

Most in this town would be shocked if it does not happen.