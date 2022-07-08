LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This has definitely been an active week in the world of politics.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade ruling, Democratic lawmakers across the nation are looking for ways to mitigate the potential fallout of abortion restrictions.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is one of these lawmakers. In this week’s Rundown, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down Whitmer’s response to the controversial SCOTUS ruling, as well as other movements that aim to legalize abortion in Michigan.

