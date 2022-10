GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the debate on Oct. 13, 2022. (Bryan Esler/WOOD TV8)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon faced off Thursday for their first televised debate.

The debate was shown live on WLNS and was hosted by sister station WOOD TV.

During the debate, the two fired shots and slang mud on everything from abortion to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Skubick breaks down the major sticking points of the debate in this week’s Capital Rundown.

You can watch his full interview in the video player above.