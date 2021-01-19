SKUBICK: COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan going too slow, says governor.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is warning Michigan residents that at the rate the state is going, it could take up to two years to vaccinate 70% of Michigan’s population. She is also facing opposition for her $5.6 billion COVID aid plan.

70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to defeat the virus.

Whitmer gave out one final political swipe at the outgoing President Trump, accusing his administration of “being dishonest” about the promised release of stockpiled vaccines.

She says Michigan never got their promised shots, and unless they start receiving 50,000 vaccines a day, it’s bad news.

“If we hit our stride at that humber it’ll take us six months to reach 70% of our population vaccinated. If we continue at the slog that we have been with 60,000 a week — and we want 50,000 a day — it will take us over two years to reach 70% vaccinated.”

The governor thinks it will happen under Biden’s administration.

Whitmer is also announcing a Michigan Covid Recover package for schools, protecting public health and jumpstarting the economy, which requires GOP legislative support.

“If this money is not spent to the tune of $50 million a month, we have to send it back to Washington D.C.”

But there’s a problem. GOP chairman of the House Budget Panel decides how to spend the Covid money, and he’s ready to do it without her.

“Unless we start re-opening, I’m not going to start having a conversation with the governor,” said chairman Thomas Albert.

The Governor said she can’t imagine that Republicans would want to stand in the way of this financial aid.