SKUBICK: COVID cases continue to drop as $5 billion in federal aid goes unused

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – COVID numbers in Michigan continue to trend downward, but talks between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the GOP state legislature over $5 billion in federal COVID relief money have gone nowhere. 6 News’ Tim Skubick has the latest.

Whitmer introduced her COVID recovery package 22 days ago which aims to spend $5 billion in federal COVID aid.

The aid is meant to get students back in school, get vaccines into arms, and get money flowing into suffering small businesses.

The Governor has been trying to use the aid for three weeks, pleading with state Republicans to work out some kind of deal.

The stalemate between Whitmer and the GOP legislature has caught the attention of some in Washington, with Rep. Slotkin (MI-08) releasing a statement urging the use of the funds.

She said on Facebook, “This is money we passed in Congress as part of the last, bipartisan COVID relief bill and it should go toward supporting Michigan communities, as intended, now.”

Bills that call for use of the money include aid for:

$90 million for vaccine distribution throughout Michigan so we can get more shots into people’s arms.

$575 million to expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and lab capacity.

$2.1 billion in food assistance.

$661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills.

$2 billion for Michigan’s public schools.

$270 million for small-business relief.

Language that would extend unemployment assistance from 20 to 26 weeks.

It’s not all bad news, though.

For five straight weeks COVID cases have been dropping.

There’s been a 85% drop in cases so far, and 79% drop in COVID cases in hospital beds.

However, Michigan is reporting 157 variant cases in 12 counties, including 90 cases in an Ionia state prison.

Meanwhile, 14% of the state has received their COVID vaccine. 35% of those over 75 have received two shots.

“We are well on our way to that 70% figure as quickly as possible,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh khaldun.