Skubick: COVID cases rising in Michigan as vaccination rates stagnate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a number one ranking that local public officials are not proud of.

Lansing has two times more positive COVID test results than any other city in the state, but the good news is the new Delta variant has not gotten a strong hold here or elsewhere.

Across the state, the seven-day average of positive COVID test results is 11 cases per 100,000 persons.

In the Lansing area, that number is almost two times as high with 21 cases for every 100,000 persons.

While there are 54 cases of the Delta variant in the state, there is only one case in Ingham, Shiawassee and Clinton counties.

Michigan ranks 40th in the nation on the number of COVID deaths, averaging 27 a day – which is up 40%, especially in the age group 20-29.

The majority of COVID deaths are among those who have not received a shot, although there have been 205 deaths from those who were vaccinated, which is less than one percent of vaccinated residents.

While the governor was hoping to boost the vaccination rate with a lottery, that has not happened and one group.

38% of Republicans refuse the shot compared to 16% of the Democrats. Republicans are not moved by the fact that if you don’t have the shots, your chances of dying go up.

“Politics has usurped everything. Their view on politics is really dictating all of their action. All of their belief,” said Glengariff Pollster Richard Czuba.

The vaccination rates in the mid-Michigan area have Ingham and Clinton counties at 46%.

Next are Jackson at 42%, Calhoun 40% and Ionia 37%.

And the 30% vaccination rate in Hillsdale is the lowest in the region.

However, there are two things that would motivate folks to get inoculated.

“the one single thing that we saw most motivated folks to get vaccinated was their employer and school required it,” saud Czuba. “At 12% was family and family demands that they get vaccinated if they wanted to hang out with them.”

74% say they would not get the shot even if their doctor advised them to do it.