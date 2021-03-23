Skubick: COVID outbreaks rising in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Four school districts in the Lansing area, Mason, Hillsdale, Eaton and Clinton Counties are part of a growing number of COVID outbreaks.

The coronavirus has significantly invaded the higher education and K-12 education system in our state, with 8,847 outbreaks in education.

“Last week for the first time since we started tracking outbreaks, those in the K-12 system exceeded the number in long term facilities,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun.

“Outbreaks in this age group have an impact on our children’s education and on the most important thing in classroom learning and we don’t want school closures,” she said.

The vast majority, 7,506, have been on college campuses.

With 1,341 in the K-12 setting at 144 schools in 23 counties, including Mason and Grand Ledge high schools, and others in Hillsdale and Clinton counties.

The schools are monitoring the situation, but they aren’t taking the blame for the spread.

“Schools do not drive the spread, they reflect what going on in our state at large but aren’t the driving factor in terms of increased spread across our state,” said Peter Spadafore of the Michigan Association of Superintendents.

Because of mask wearing, social distancing and other regulations, relatively speaking classrooms are safe.

“We see COVID problems are less likely to spread in classroom,” said Spadafore.

What if a student doesn’t want to wear a mask, or their parent won’t let them?

“We make them wear or a mask or they go home,” said Spadafore.

It’s when the kids get out of the classroom that spread occurs.

Sporting events, according to the state, are also part of the spread problem – which is why a mandatory testing program is being implemented before practices and games.