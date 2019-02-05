News

Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 07:10 PM EST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 07:10 PM EST

Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire

Last week, a fire at a Consumers Energy natural gas compressor station limited fuel supplies during the coldest nights of the year. 

It prompted the utility, and even Governor Gretchen Whitmer to ask Michigan residents and businesses to turn down their thermostats and cut back on natural gas.

Our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with the governor and a long-time critic of the utility, who say there should have been a backup system in place.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local