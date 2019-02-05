Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire
Last week, a fire at a Consumers Energy natural gas compressor station limited fuel supplies during the coldest nights of the year.
It prompted the utility, and even Governor Gretchen Whitmer to ask Michigan residents and businesses to turn down their thermostats and cut back on natural gas.
Our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with the governor and a long-time critic of the utility, who say there should have been a backup system in place.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire
Our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with the governor and a long-time critic of the...Read More »
-
Skubick: Consumers Energy critic questions utility's emergency back-up plan
Some critics are contending that Consumers Energy should have had a backup plan.Read More »
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs orders to help protect the state's natural resources
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two exeutive orders and a directive today to help protect Michigan's...Read More »