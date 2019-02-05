Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire Video

Last week, a fire at a Consumers Energy natural gas compressor station limited fuel supplies during the coldest nights of the year.

It prompted the utility, and even Governor Gretchen Whitmer to ask Michigan residents and businesses to turn down their thermostats and cut back on natural gas.

Our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with the governor and a long-time critic of the utility, who say there should have been a backup system in place.