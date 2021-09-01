Skubick: Delta variant cases still rising in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The deadly and highly contagious Delta Covid variant is showing signs that it’s falling off after two months. This has happened in other countries and states, but is Michigan part of that fall-off?

Worldwide, the Delta variant is dying off after a two-month run that happened in India, France, Spain, and England.

You can see the same pattern in Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana Mississippi, and Missouri

But what about Michigan where Delta cases have mushroomed?

The bad news is the mushrooming continues, and the two-month fall-off is not apparent here.

Currently, there are 824 delta cases, up 32 from last week. And it’s in 69 counties.

It apparently has not peaked and schools re-opening is making things worse as students in at least ten counties have been affected by an 11% increase in Covid outbreaks.

Michigan, on the verge of a surge, is not joining others where Delta has backed off after two months.