LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Instead of cutting your income tax rate which the Republicans want to do, a key Democratic lawmaker wants to send you a tax cut check.

The GOP legislature sent the governor a bill to roll back the state income tax rate, which she promptly vetoed.

The State Senate Democratic leader thinks he has a better idea. First of all, the tax rate cut would indirectly save you money and you would never see it in your hands.

“I just don’t think that is the most prudent thing. I don’t think people are looking for it,” said State Sen. Jim Ananich (D-Flint.)

Instead, Sen. Jim Ananich wants the state to write you a check which you could cash.

“Direct checks actually do a lot more than giving a small 0.2% or 0.3% to the income tax. Most families wouldn’t even see $875 dollars a year. If you give a direct check now, when we have high inflation, it’s a much more impactful way to do it,” said Ananich.

However, Ananich has not thrown in the towel on pausing the 6% sales tax at the pump.

Critics of that plan argue it would take dollars away from schools and local government.

Ananich says that’s not true.

“Because the 6% sales tax is bringing in more money, they’ve already received what they budgeted for and then some,” he said.

The Democratic senator is willing to negotiate with the Republican senate leader and house speaker, but he is not sure what their motives are on the tax cut issue.

“I haven’t been able to determine whether the sending of tax cuts to the governor’s office, which she is not going to sign, is just a campaign tactic or something they really want together to a compromise on,” said Ananich.

With all the players now on spring break, he may have to wait a little for the answer to that question.