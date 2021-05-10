Skubick: Detroit Police Chief to run for GOP governor candidate

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, left, speaks to the media at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit. Craig has scheduled a news conference Monday May 10, 2021, to announce his retirement as head of Detroit’s police department and to possibly discuss his future plans which could include a run for political office. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police chief is retiring on June 1, and soon after that, he will announce his candidacy for the GOP nomination for governor.

If soon-to-be-former Detroit police chief James Craig has his way, he’ll be Gretchen Whitmer’s opponent for governor in 2022.

But first things first: before he runs for governor, he wants everyone to know he was not fired by the mayor of Detroit.

“I am voluntarily leaving. I’m leaving in a good place,” said Craig.

As for that bid for governor, he announced he was a republican but only said this about running:

“Since the story broke, I’ve gotten lots of calls, emails, from people who want me to seek office and I’m not ruling it out.”



6 News has learned that least one source was told face-to-face that the chief will run for governor.

The question is, can he get the GOP nomination?

When millionaire Dick Devos announced his candidacy, he scared everyone else out of the GOP primary.

Suffice it to say, Chief Craig is no Dick Devos when it comes to bankrolling his own candidacy.

As for Detroit’s Democratic mayor:

“I think Gretchen Whitmer has been the best friend Detroit has had, and the Chief and I have had some disagreements – and I suspect we won’t agree on that.”

We’ll see how his candidacy goes starting June 1.