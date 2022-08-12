LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A request by the Michigan Attorney General for a special prosecutor to handle the case against nine different people, including the man running against her in November.

Dana Nessel made the request of a special board about a week ago after an investigation into people who she says helped tamper with election equipment, including the Republican nominee for Attorney General Matt Deperno.

Deperno helped lead an unofficial investigation into the 2020 election results for almost two years.

He told The Big Show with Michael Patrick Shiels that he’s not worried about the move.

“It’s all nonsense. It’ll all be proved false, and it’ll all be proven that she’s doing it for political reasons. The damage of political opponent,” said deperno

But documents in Nessel’s investigation and a picture of Deperno with a voting machine posted on his own website suggest they’ve got the goods.

Turning to the governor’s race now

Where Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are working on the messages they want to send to voters about themselves and each other.

According to 6 News pollster Bernie Porn, Whitmer’s messaging is already cemented. When former President Donald Trump was attacking Whitmer for her COVID policies, her approval rating actually shot up.

Despite this, Tudor Dixon continues to focus on COVID-19 in her messaging.

Meanwhile, the Whitmer campaign will likely focus on Dixon’s unpopular anti-abortion stances.

Dixon has previously said she opposes abortion in all circumstances, despite polls showing Michiganders are mostly pro-choice.