Skubick: Elizabeth Hertel’s appointment uncertain, husband may jeopardize chances

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -East Lansing resident Elizabeth Hertel will find out this week if she gets the job of State Public Health director, but the political actions of her husband, State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. could jeopardize her chances.

There is no question. Democratic senator Curtis Hertel Jr. thinks his spouse is qualified to run the gigantic Health and Human Services Department.

“I think my wife deserves the appointment and deserves to be confirmed because she’s the best person for the job,” he said.

One problem.

There are at least six GOP senators who believe she should not be confirmed, in part because she won’t admit the department made some COVID mistakes.

“There’s been so many decisions that didn’t make sense,” said State Senator Jim Runestad, who opposes Hertel’s nomination.

So against that already ugly backdrop, Senator Hertel did something last week that could give Republicans another reason to vote against his wife. He threatened to prevent those Republicans from getting their new laws enacted right away.

So, is he afraid that push back on them could result in GOP push back on his spouse?

” If you are saying I should do my job differently because of my wife’s appointment, that can’t happen,” said Senator Hertel.

He reports that the two keep their jobs separate.

The GOP leader has until tomorrow to decide if his caucus wants to block Ms. Hertel’s nomination.

The spouse of the nominee believes this…

“I have faith that they are good and decent people, and so that would not happen.”

We’ll know if he’s right tomorrow night.