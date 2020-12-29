SKUBICK: End of the year sit down with Governor Whitmer Pt. 1

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS)–It’s no secret 2020 has been a difficult years for many Michiganders, that includes Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

WLNS’ Tim Skubick sat down with Governor Whitmer and reflected on this past year, beginning with life at home. We’ll share that conversation with you in a five-part series.

Let’s start part one in January, which began for Governor Whitmer with her oldest daughter leaving the nest and heading for college.

“I cried like a baby,” she said.

Like any parent, Whitmer was distraught over her child leaving home, but she had no idea that this was just the beginning of 2020’s hardships.

Governor Whitmer was about to face an avalanche of threats and controversies, possibly more than any other governor in state history.

On March 10, Whitmer announced the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan. She subsequently declared a state of emergency.

She then had to confront civil unrest in the streets during the Black Lives Matter protests caused by the police killing of George Floyd.

She faced antil-lockdown protests and alleged kidnapping plot that included an alleged death threat.

Her COVID disputes with President Donald Trump turned the governor into a national figure, and she soaked up TV exposure, more than any other Michigan governor in history.

“That woman from Michigan,” the president called her, became a household name nationwide.

“I don’t think it (exposure) went to my head. I’m just a little less nervous. I use to be a little nervous (about) what I was going to say, or focusing on what to say while looking at the camera. silly things like that” said Whitmer.

That exposure lead to her being the first Michigan governor to give a response to a presidential State of the Union address.

And after more than 60 national appearances she’s not nervous anymore.

“We cannot forget that despite the dishonesty and division of the last few years, And that we heard tonight from the president of the United States together, we have boundless potential,” she said in her response.

She then gave another speech for the Democratic National Convention, and was on the short-list for Joe Biden’s Vice President nomination.

While managing a pandemic is hard enough on its own, she had to do it with the shadow of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot looming.

It was a challenge she never anticipated.

“Raising teenagers in the midst of a COVID pandemic is hard. Full stop. But, you add being the Governor and dealing with death threats and the nationally recognized plot in multiple states, it was important to take to (her family) and let them know what was going on so that they were not afraid.”

As hard as the year was for her, she realizes it was worse for others.

“As hard as this year has been for me and my family, it pales in comparison to the burden that some have had to navigate. that is humbling.”

In the next part of this series, Governor Whitmer answers the question she’s been avoiding for months.

If given the opportunity, would she have been President-Elect Joe Biden’s running mate?