Skubick: Former congresswoman Candice Miller to run as James Craig’s Lt. Governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Macomb County Drain Commissioner Candice Miller says she will not run for Governor but 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports there is full court press underway for her to run for as Lieutenant Governor with former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Everybody said former Secretary of state, former GOP Congresswoman and current Macomb County Drain Commissioner Candice Miller would be a dream candidate for Governor, but then she said she would not run.

Now Detroit Police Chief James Craig and others are hoping to create a different dream ticket, with Candice Miller as his running mate.

“That’s the strongest ticket anybody could ever imagine,” said former Michigan Republican Chairman Saul Anuzis.

With Chief Craig expected to make a strong showing Detroit, and thereby cut into Governor Whitmer’s support there, and with Miller from vote-rich Macomb county where she has won countless elections, you could make the case for this being a strong ticket to defeat the governor if Miller says yes.

The former state GOP chair reports some heavy hitters in the party are trying to persuade her to run for Lt. Governor.

“Ron Weiser party chair and co chair Meshawn Maddock are deeply involved in that process,” he said.

But if she does not want to be Governor, why would she want to be Lt. Governor?

Mr. Anusiz says its less stress and not a 24/7 job.

“Being a Lt. Governor, you would be in a role a lot less stressful and a lot less engaged than a governor would be. It would be a perfect job for her,” he said.

Whitmer and Gilchrist in the upper two boxes, and Craig and Miller in the lower two, could this be the showdown of the century? That’s up to Miller.