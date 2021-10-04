SKUBICK: Former MI Budget Director talks state budget deal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, budget negotiations eventually came to a successful conclusion thanks to the help of one man.

He spent only nine months in the job, but the former state budget director is being credited for his role in resolving some major impasses.

When Governor Gretchen Whitmer plucked Dave Massaron away from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan last January, Mr. Massaron was shocked when he discovered that folks at the Capitol didn’t really talk to each other much.

At the time the house GOP budget chair Rep. Tom Albert refused to talk to the governor or Massaron on the budget until she relented on her COVID business closing policies. So, every Friday for months, Mr. Massaron phoned Mr. Albert every Friday afternoon laying out what he wanted in the budget.

Eventually, Mr. Albert started talking, and once they got talking along with the senate GOP budget chair sen. Jim Stamas, he was the senior member of the trio that kept things on track.

In the end, the Three Amigos agreed to disagree on some issues but still found a way to craft a compromise.

But a lingering question, if this was his best job ever…what he is leaving?

“Family comes first. My wife is pregnant with our third, and this job came up and its closer to home and will be more conducive to me in raising three kids,” he said.