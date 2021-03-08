Skubick: Frank Kelley, Michigan’s longest-serving AG, dies at 96

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Frank Kelley, Michigan’s longest serving Attorney General died on Saturday at 96. Known as the “Eternal General,” because of his 37 years of service, WLNS’ Tim Skubick admits staying impartial when discussing the late AG is difficult.

“When it comes to (Kelley)… he was so much fun to be around,” said Skubick.

Kelley left a legacy of fighting for the “little guy,” he said.

Kelley was one of the first AGs in the country to establish a consumer protection division and was also one of the first to go after polluters. Environmental science and regulation were his passions, and he was always on the cutting edge.

After leaving the AG position, Kelley turned to lobbying with Consumers Energy, a company he frequently clashed with as Attorney General.

“His name will go on into eternity as he leaves behind a record that impacted everyone of us in a very positive way,” said Skubick. “It was good to know you.”

Current AG Dana Nessel shared a photo of her and Kelley at the Kelley Library, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags to be at half mast in his honor.