Skubick: Genesee Sheriff won’t rule out bid against Governor Whitmer in primary

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a May 20, 2021, coronavirus briefing at the Dow Diamond in Midland. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, MIch. (WLNS) — Up until now, it was assumed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not have a Democratic opponent in a primary next year.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson made national headlines last May; in the wake of the George Floyd murder, he pitched his riot gear and joined the Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Not many law enforcement officials did that.

Swanson additionally made statewide headlines when he refused to enforce Governor Whitmer’s lock down of the entire state. The sheriff told residents that while he appreciated Whitmer’s directive to protect the community, he would not be arresting anyone for violating the executive order.

Now, the 47-year old with 27 years in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is making more political news by refusing to take himself out of a possible bid for governor. If he were to run, it would be an unprecedented move for a candidate from the same party to challenge a sitting governor.

So is he running?

“I haven’t made any decision”, said Swanson.

Has he not ruled out a run for governor?

The sheriff says “it would be fair” to say that.

With 10 million bucks in her re-election funds, Governor Whitmer would be tough to beat in a primary.

Michigan pollster Bernie Porn offered this take on a possible Swanson challenge to Governor Whitmer.

So, why would he do such a thing when the current governor has a 90% favorability rating among Democrats?

When asked if he believed running against Whitmer was a “fool’s errand”, Swanson replied:

“Yes, I think so.”

If there were to be a democratic challenger, Governor Whitmer would have to spend money to win, leaving her fewer dollars for the campaign against a GOP opponent. Even worse for the governor, the state GOP Party Chair and others could allege the governor is so weak that even a fellow Democrat is thinking about taking her on.

That’s always a problem- any time a governor has an opponent from their own party, that would be a problem and Democrats will probably have some heart to heart discussions with the sheriff and probably discourage him from doing so.

By not ruling out a possible bid for governor, Whitmer’s supporters will be none to happy with the Sheriff Swanson.