Skubick: GOP legislature could make future of COVID relief uncertain

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Special interest groups in Michigan are overjoyed with the chance to share in a $10 billion federal COVID relief package that President Biden signed today, but 6 News’ Tim Skubick reports that the continuing power struggle between the Governor and GOP legislature could block the money.

When Gilda Jacobs, the CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy heard that Michigan would be getting over 10 billion dollars she said she wanted to celebrate.

The City of Lansing will get a share of $1.78 billion as part of the COVID aid for large cities.

Ingham County will share $1.9 billion with the other 83 counties in Michigan.

The American Recovery Act earmarks $4 billion for all governments in the state.

The state government itself gets $5.6 billion, with some of it going to the vaccination program and testing programs, and a billion dollars is going towards child care.

Millions are being sent to K-12 systems, too.

The Democratic governor and the GOP legislative leaders have 60 days to spend this money, but they are still fighting over her executive powers in the pandemic, and the state senate is going to take her to court over this.

Meanwhile, GOP chair of the house budget committee Tom Albert sent the Governor a letter with an ultimatum: he will negotiate with her on this $10 billion package, but she has to agree to include Republicans in future COVID decisions.

GOP State Senator Tom Barrett says this is all about allowing lawmakers to share power with the Governor on COVID policy.

“It will require her ot work with the legislature going forward, and she should not shy away form that. That is what the people expect out of their equal branches of government,” he said.

Albert defends the ultimatum, even though it puts the federal money at risk.

But special interest fear that this power struggle will delay — or even kill the federal aid.

“I’m just so distressed by this,” said Gilda.

Biden has signed the federal aid… but will we ever get it?