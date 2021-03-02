Skubick: Gov. Whitmer to lift certain COVID restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is planning to ease some of her COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, but she’s not returning businesses to full capacity. WLNS’ Tim Skubick has the details.

With COVID numbers improving in Michigan, Whitmer is allowing bars and restaurants to open to 50% capacity with up to 100 patrons – and an 11 p.m. curfew.

Casinos in Detroit were upped to 30% capacity. Retail stores were up to 50%, and outdoor gatherings such as weddings were increased to 300 persons. Theaters are also at 50%, with bowling alleys up to 300 persons.

Home visitations now allow for 15 people from three different families, and outdoor gatherings can have up to 50 people.

375 spectators are allowed in stadiums with 10,000 seats or less.

And for stadiums with more than 10,000 seats, 750 fans are allowed.

As for nursing homes, “Visitation can continue as long as the facility has not had a covid case in last 14 days and all visitors are subject to rapid antigen testing,” said State Health Director Elizabeth Hertel.

The lifting of restrictions comes with a warning, though.

“We know the variant B117 is there and as that variant becomes more prevalent we could see an increase in cases, hospital beds and deaths,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer. “The pandemic is not over.”

With Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot vaccine, Whitmer is boasting that Michigan is home to two of the three vaccines. Making Michigan the “arsenal of health.”

“We must be the state to beat the damn virus,” sad Whitmer.