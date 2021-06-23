SKUBICK: Gov. Whitmer worried about Delta variant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer announced this week all regions of Michigan are in phase four of its “MI Safe Start Plan.” Michigan’s governor has already started to express concerns regarding the new delta variant, and state officials hope they won’t have to reinstate restrictions.

Health experts across the U.S. are worried about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. The variant has been proven to be 60 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom. In Michigan, six counties have already been exposed to the new variant with 25 people impacted, and the numbers are expected to grow.

“I think we all should be concerned about the variant,” Governor Whitmer said, “the fact of the matter is we’ve got access to vaccines that can protect us from these variants.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the United States this week that the Delta mutation is “the greatest threat to the United States.” However, experts say if you are fully vaccinated it’s less of a risk to get it.

The Delta variant was first identified in America in March, and according to the C.D.C. By early May, the variant accounted for 1.3 percent of cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci also says they estimate 20.6 percent of the United States population could become affected.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s public health director is not focused on renewing safety protocols down the line.

“I am not looking at that yet. I’m confident that we’ve got these vaccines and they are effective and they’re safe,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan public health director.