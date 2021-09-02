Skubick: MI lawmakers ‘optimistic’ that government shutdown will be avoided

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Breaking news tonight from the GOP chair of the House Appriortions committee. Representative Tom Albert is told 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick that he is confident there will not be a government shutdown at the end of September.

The Democratic governor released her new state budget to what some described as a hostile Republican-controlled legislature in general.

That was especially true for Rep. Albert.

He and his GOP House colleagues were angry with the governor for the COVID shutdown of the state, and he issued a budget warning to her on January 15 of this year…

“Unless we start to re-open, I’m not going to start having conversations with the governor,” said Albert. “The governor has continued to make unilateral decisions and some of them have been very disastrous.”

That was his opening shot – and based on that, it looked like the new state budget would be tough to negotiate.

The governor’s Budget Director Dave Massaron conceded the point last March, but also expressed optimism that everyone shared the goal of writing a new spending measure by the October 1 deadline without a government shutdown.

“It’s possible that the current process will be a very rough process that will take time,” he said.

“Because we all share those goals I’m going to be optimistic that we’ll be able to work together to get this done,” he said.

Fast forward from those gloomy days of last winter to this upbeat assessment from Rep. Albert: “I’m confident we will get it done before September 30. That is based on the conversations over the last month. We have found a rapport.”

That newfound spirit of cooperation on both sides means a government shutdown will not happen.