Skubick: Governor clashes with GOP over COVID nursing home policies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has picked up some unexpected support in her battle with Republicans over her early COVID nursing home policies.

The Governor is defending herself against Republicans who disagree with a policy of transferring some COVID infected senior citizens into a nursing home setting.

The governor agues CDC guidelines were followed and infected patients were separated from non-infected residents.

And while her critics can’t prove she is wrong, State Senator Jim Runestad (R-Oakland County) contends her statements.

“45 other states said it was insanity. We would never take a COVID infected patient knowing what we know now and put them in a nursing home with non-infected patients.”

State Senator Ed McBroom, a Republican, agrees with Runestad on this.

“I think the policy was detrimental and perhaps led to more deaths that a different policy would have led to,” he said.

But, he does add that a conclusion has not been proven.

“I don’t think that can be proven, and I don’t think that there’s necessarily some sort of purposeful negligence or malfeasance that went on that led to that.”

Whitmer isn’t the only democratic governor under fire for nursing home policies. New York’s Andrew Cuomo caught flak earlier this year after his top health aides allegedly altered reports that omitted the true number of people killed by the coronavirus in nursing homes.

MORE ON NURSING HOMES: Cuomo aides altered nursing home report to hide COVID death count, reports say

While other Michigan Republicans may subpoena the Governor’s former public health director Dr. Robert Gordon to testify on the nursing home dispute, McBroom says he’s already talked to Dr. Gordon.

“I also know from our interview with Director Gordon that the ability to keep statistics and proper data when this began in March, April and May, was very poor. He admitted that several times before the committee.”

SKUBICK: “Did you find a smoking gun?”

MCBROOM: “Not at that time.”

SKUBICK: “Do you suspect a smoking gun is there?”

MCBROOM: “I’m pretty sure there’s not going to be one.”

However, McBroom says he will continue to look for one.

Whitmer was asked if nursing home patients died as a result of her policies. She didn’t answer yes or no, but she did say:

“Tim, all I can say is if nursing homes brought patients back from the hospital, that was an educated choice they made with the protocols and keeping the nursing homes segregated. This is as much as I can tell you about how that worked.”