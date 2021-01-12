SKUBICK: Governor Snyder on the Flint water crisis then, and now.

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan governor Snyder backed Joe Biden for president on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to support the Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS’ Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick ahs been covering the Flint water crisis from the beginning.

He sat down with Governor Snyder in 2016 and discussed the Governor’s role in the crisis.

During this interview, the Governor laid the blame with state bureaucrats.

“This is a case of a handful of state employees who made mistakes, and those mistakes resulted in some tragic errors,” said Snyder.

Throughout the crisis, the Governor did concede that he should have been more aggressive about what’s going on.

Previously, Snyder’s lawyer, Mr. Gadola, claimed he told the Governor the water in Flint was dirty, as his mother lived in Flint and drank the dirty water.

Snyder says he doesn’t recall the incident.

Now, Snyder is facing charges for his role in the water crisis and it’s up to the courts to decide what he did – and didn’t – know.

It’s unknown what charges he will faces at the moment, and the governor’s office says that’s “outrageous.”

“It is outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against Gov. Snyder. Any charges would be meritless. Coming from an administration that claims to be above partisan politics, it is deeply disappointing to see pure political motivation driving charging decisions,” Snyder’s office said.

“The Office of Special Counsel clearly needs a scapegoat after wasting five years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on a fruitless investigation. Rather than following the evidence to find the truth, the Office of Special Counsel appears to be targeting former Gov. Snyder in a political escapade.”

As always, he’s innocent until proven guilty, but it appears the legal battle is just beginning.