Skubick: Governor Whitmer will not issue a mask mandate for schools despite advice from medical advisor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not backing off of her decision to have local school boards decide if they want to issue a mask mandate for all students and school staff, and she rejects the notion that her decision to stay out of this is not driven by science.

The governor is staying on message and staying out of the political hot water that local school boards find themselves in.

Some parents want their children to wears masks and others do not, and without a state mandate to do it, local school boards and superintendents are being forced to make that call.

The governor suggests schools want to do that.

“We know that districts, in large measure, wanted the ability to make those decisions at the local level. we’re encouraging them to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Whitmer.

Those guidelines include using masks and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The governor’s chief medical advisor has told Whitmer that the spread of COVID can be reduced with masks, but the governor has rejected that advice – leading some of her critics to contend she is not making her decision based on science.

“This decision has always been informed by the science,” said Whitmer.

“If science was dictating Dr. Khaldun to recommend the mask and you aren’t doing it, then it’s not on the science?” asked 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

“I think that’s not accurate,” replied Whitmer.

“It’s important that we make the science the center of the work that we do. we have to navigate a number of factors.

She says that includes the fact that vaccines are now out there.

The lobbyist for the school superintendents was asked if he wants the governor to issue a mask mandate.

“That’s not something that we’re asking for right now. We’re asking for help in explaining to the communities the benefits of these decisions,” said Peter Spadafore of the Michigan Superintendent’s Association.

Regardless of which way the mask decisions go, someone will not be happy.