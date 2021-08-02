Skubick: Governor Whitmer wrestles with reinstating COVID restrictions as Delta cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County has the most Delta variant cases in the regionm as the virus seems like it’s not going away.
Michigan and three other states have the best COVID numbers in the country, but the numbers are headed in the wrong direction. For example, we are seeing 750 daily cases (was in double digits last month,) positive test rates were 1.1, now 4.9 (per 100,000) and hospitalizations are up 55%.
The state’s chief medical officer, Joneigh Khaldun, knows that Michigan now has 182 Delta variant cases as of last Friday in 39 counties, but she expects the number to increase as it has in other states.
In the Mid Michigan area:
- Ingham has 8 cases
- Clinton has 4 cases
- Shiawasse 3 cases
- Eaton has none
- Ionia has none
- Gratiot has none
In comparison, Wayne County has 20, Oakland 26, and Macomb County 9.
“The Delta variant is obviously creating some problems and that could be a game-changer,” said Epic-MRA pollster Bernie Porn.
What Mr. Porn is saying is as the Delta situation gets worse, there will be more pressure on the governor to do something about it, and the Republicans could push back. She has suggested masks be worn indoors but that’s as far as she has gone.
The 6 News pollster reports the voters are in no mood to go back to tight restrictions.
“She is realizing that people are not ready to have the kind of restrictions she had in the past,” said Porn.
So for this governor, COVID is not only a human health challenge but a challenge to her political health as well.