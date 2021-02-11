SKUBICK: Governor’s budget “largest investment for schools in state history”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses coronavirus in Michigan during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a new $57 million budget and claims it’s the largest investment for schools in state history. Now, she has to convince GOP legislators to get on board. WLNS’ Tim Skubick is here for you with the latest.

Michigan’s 800 school districts are getting a $14 million boost in state funding.

For the typical school, that’s a hike of $162 per student, but in disadvantaged schools it’s a hike of $244 per student.

One conservative education group is not happy though, saying the governor has “eviscerated” state funding for online education.

Governor Whitmer and her new budget director, David Massaron, say the budget proposal is an inflationary budget, which means some services will get a two percent hike, but it’s not enough to cover higher costs.

This means it’s up to local governments to balance the budget themselves.

The 15 universities in Michigan are getting a one time two percent increase, which will likely mean higher tuitions.

Whimter says she’d like to do more, but can’t because of the COVID-caused recession.

“It’s the reality of the moment we are in. We want to be laser-focused on what we need to do to get through this tough time and get our economy back on track,” said the Governor.

The budget also gives a hefty boost to working moms who left the workforce to take care of their children during COVID. The budget gives these moms some aid with child care as they return to work.

” 2.4 million women have left the workforce, many of color are in that. So, we are making a sizable about investment in child care and we can help reduce the burden of those women here in Michigan.”

There’s also an influx of $300 million to fix 120 bridges in Michigan, 60 of which are dangerously in need of repair.

Of course, this is all just a proposal. She’ll need to convince the GOP legislature to adopt it, and she hasn’t had much luck with the GOP and funding.

On Feb. 1, Michigan House Democrats unveiled a plain that would unleash $5 billion in federal aid to help workers, small businesses, families and schools, and the Governor and GOP are still fiercely fighting over this funding.

Republicans want the state to reopen before the aid is used, Democrats are accusing them of holding vital funds hostage.

Unless Democrats and Republicans can reach a consensus quickly, the battle of the budgets will rage on.