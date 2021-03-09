Skubick: HHS nominee’s confirmation likely as MI GOP aims to subpoena former director

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s looking like there are not enough GOP “no” votes to prevent Elizabeth Hertel from becoming Michigan’s next Health and Human Services director, but republicans are also looking to subpoena former director Robert Gordon, calling on him to testify on Governor Whitmer’s nursing home COVID policies. WLNS’ Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has the details

Will Elizabeth Hertel get appointed? Will her old boss Robert Gordon be served with a subpoena? These are the two biggest questions in Lansing right now.

Hertel had a tough confirmation hearing, as six senate republicans don’t want to approve her.

Senator Jim Runestad (R-Oakland County) said that Hertel could not come up with a single way to better her department’s handling of COVID, something he disapproved of.

However, it’s appearing like there aren’t enough no votes to reject the nomination.

Meanwhile, Rep. Steve Johnson, chair of the House Oversight Committee, is taking a deep look into Governor Whitmer’s early policies regarding the moving of COVID patients into nursing homes, a tactic used to free up hospital beds at the beginning of the pandemic.

Other states, such as New York, had similar policies. Critics say the mixing of COVID patients and non-COVID patients lead to too many deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing similar backlash, with the U.S. Justice Department investigating Cuomo’s COVID task force and trying to determine whether New York intentionally manipulated data regarding deaths in nursing homes, reports The Associated Press.

Michigan republicans want to grill Gordon on what he knew regarding the nursing home policies, and they may resort to using a subpoena, even though he has a $155,000 nondisclosure settlement agreement with the Governor.

Runestad thinks Whitmer wants to keep Gordon quiet.

“I think what was going on is that there were a whole lot of disastrous decisions — crash and burn decisions. And the DHHS and Gordon knew about them and she wants him to stay silent and not say anything,” said Runestad

Gordon abruptly resigned last January, announcing his resignation in a Tweet

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

Whitmer says her deal with Gordon prevents her from talking about the details.

“Due to the nature of the agreement there’s not a whole lot more I can say about it,” she said.

If the GOP does order Gordon to appear… will he talk?

