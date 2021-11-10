Skubick: House Budget Committee approves $250 million public safety program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The House Budget Committee has approved a $250 million program to hire more public safety workers and reduce police/community hostilities.

Since 9/11, Michigan has reportedly loss about 4,000 police officers and those losses are impacting the war against crime on the streets.

One former police officer is pushing a $250 million package to recruit, train and retain officers in Michigan.

Representative Mike Mueller says with all the anti-police rhetoric out there, experienced officers are going out one of door, and replacements are not coming in the other.

“The problem has gotten worse in recent years with the anti-police rhetoric growing. Local agencies are losing institutional knowledge with officers with 10-15 years of experience leave,” said Rep. Mueller.

Rep. Mueller reflects that given all the pressure officers are under, beefed-up mental health programs are needed, like the treatment he himself got after he was involved in an on-duty shooting.

Mueller said it led to mental health issues, anxiety, PTSD, and he was even hospitalized for suicidal complications.

State Rep. and former police officer Tyrone Carter pointed out that Democrats had no input on this package and what’s missing is this:

“There is nothing in here to hold officers accountable for their actions,” said Carter. “Taxpayers are getting tired of being on the hook for outlier officers that the departments won’t do anything about.”

Rep. Mueller’s response?

“If you build that trust with the community policing, you are going to reduce the amount of complaints,” said Mueller.

On a 28-0 bipartisan vote, the package goes to the House floor.