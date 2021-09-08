Skubick: How COVID-19 is affecting Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan children under the age of 20 have had more COVID cases than any other age group – 40,161 cases to be exact.

However, the death rate for those under 19 compared to those over 80 is revealing.

Only 15 Michiganders under 19 have died from COVID-19.

However, 8,614 people over the age of 80 have died from COVID. That’s 42% of all COVID fatalities in Michigan.

Looking at the nationwide numbers coming out of the CDC, you find the same trend.

Ages 0 to 4: 144 deaths.

Ages 5 to 18: 326 deaths

Ages over 75 years old: 355,245 deaths.

Since the pandemic began the death rate for minors is 0.4%

Today, Michigan confirmed 2,364 new coronavirus cases, with 51 deaths including 10 found in a vital records review.

With children returning to in-person learning, the number of COVID outbreaks results in two or more cases, has begun to mushroom.

The state reports 31 new outbreaks in the education system including 26 in the K-12 system.

There are 172 cases on the University of Michigan campus,16 cases on the Eastern Michigan campus and 11 cases at Adrian College.

The head of the State School Board Association is hoping the numbers won’t force the shutdown of school buildings.

“Our numbers right now actually look a little bit better than we’ve seen in the states. We have not had at this point, although I won’t be surprised if we do, of buildings that might have to quarantine, but this is partly what we expected and hope numbers don’t get worse,” said CEO of the State School Board Association Don Wotruba.

On that, students, parents, teachers and administrators can all agree.