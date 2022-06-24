LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of the controversial U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, there are all sorts of political ramifications here in our state.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, abortion will remain legal in Michigan because a lower court has imposed a hold on the state’s 1931 law making abortions illegal while the constitutionality of that 83 year old law is being decided.

What will not be on hold is the debate in the political arena over this emotional and controversial decision.

Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer called the decision “devastating.”

In unison the five GOP candidates for governor supported the high court ruling “to preserve life.”

While that helps them in the August primary, it may be a different outcome in the general election according to Michigan pollster Bernie Porn. He contends if those GOP candidates oppose abortion even in the case of rape, incest and the life of the mother, they could be in trouble with even some Republican primary voters.

“The whole abortion issue that is something that, given the extreme position of a republican, if they take the position of without exception, even 55% of republican primary voters say that could cause the Republicans to have less of a chance of winning the general election,” Porn said.

One pollster says this court decision will motivate Democrats to vote.

“Democratic women. Their motivation is going to shoot through the roof. It’s already high. I’m surprised Democratic women are not already in line to vote frankly,” said Glengariff Pollster Richard Czuba.

Pollster Steve Mitchell says he use to believe that the Republicans would be in trouble if Roe v. Wade was touched.

“I have said from day one that the only difficulty Republicans would have was if Roe v. Wade was overturned. but almost all of the polling shows that this is not a factor now not nearly as much as inflation,” said Mitchell.

So the pollsters disagree, but they would probably agree that if you thought the division in the country was deep before this decision, just imagine how deep it will go now and adding to that division, Michigan voters are likely to have a voice in this debate in November when a pro choice ballot question goes before the electorate.