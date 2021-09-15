Skubick: James Craig unsure on abortion in rape or incest cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some breaking news tonight on the campaign trail for governor as one of the major Right to Life candidates is thinking about endorsing an exemption in the case of rape and incest.

Former Detroit Police chief James Craig told correspondent Tim Skubick about the controversial issue in this exclusive report.

“What’s your position on the rape and incest exemption for abortion?” asked Skubick.

“That is a difficult one,” replied Chief Craig.

To date, most of the questions for the newly announced GOP candidate for governor James Craig have focused on Donald Trump, mandatory masks and the validity of the last presidential election.

So, wading into the abortion issue was breaking new ground.

To be very clear here, Mr. Craig has not fully endorsed the rape and incest exemptions, but he is clearly wrestling with it.

“I’m pro-life, but that’s an area I’m a little more sensitive in,” said Craig.

“Somebody is going to press you on rape and incest. It is part of the debate,” said Skubick.

“I understand that. I’m telling you honestly I am pro-life but I’m also want to give that other area some thought,” replied Craig.

“So you’re open to it?” asked Skubick

“I don’t have a hard and fast line on it, Tim. I just don’t,” said the Chief.

A source familiar with the Right to Life political endorsement process indicates that any candidate who embraces those two exemptions is disqualified from receiving the group’s endorsement.

For his part, the 44-year police veteran factors that part of his life into this abortion debate now – and notice his use of the word “maybe” in his comments.

“Certainly the crime of rape is a despicable crime, and maybe that’s a situation where if [abortion] is what the mother wants the choice, the freedom to then have an abortion because she was raped of because of incest, maybe that is the right direction?” said Craig

If he seeks the right to life endorsement, it hinges on how he resolves this internal debate.

“I’m just being candid. I’m not going to be someone who sits here and tells you I have all the right answers because I don’t,” said Crag.