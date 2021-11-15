Skubick: Lansing business group pushes back against vaccine mandate

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – When President Joe Biden comes to Detroit on Wednesday to tout his new Infrastructure package, he may get an earful from some businesses that strongly oppose the president’s mandatory vaccine program for companies with over 100 employees.

The Lansing chamber of commerce has joined with 22 other business groups to fight the president on his shot mandates for employees.

The businesses want permission from the feds to let employees take the COVID test at home if they refuse to get the shots. They also want the federal government to cover the cost.

The businesses who are struggling to fill vacancies fear the mandatory shot program will discourage some from coming back to work and in addition to that, Wendy Block of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce argues that community spread is not a problem at these businesses.

“Workplace outbreaks are not part of the problem. They never were. There were very few businesses with the virus spread,” said Block.

“They didn’t take any public concerns from the business community. They did this in a vacuum.”