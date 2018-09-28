Skubick: Latest poll shows Whitmer holds lead over Schuette

The latest polling data show Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer with an eight point lead over Republican candidate Bill Schuette.

A deeper dig into the numbers reveals where both candidates are strong or weak.

These are called the “cross tabs” and they give you a fuller picture of how the two candidates for governor are doing in various voting groups.

Mr. Schuette beats Ms. Whitmer with voters with a high score diploma or less; it’s a 19 point lead.

Ms. Whitmer leads by about 15 points with those with a post high school or college degree.

Based on age, Mr. Schuette leads with seniors; Whitmer leads in all other age groups.

Breaking it down on gender the two are virtually tied with male voters.

The female vote goes to Ms. Whitmer by 13 points.

Independent female voters favor Ms. Whitmer by 17 points and she is tied with Mr. Schuette with independent men.

Mr. Schuette wins with voters who list the economy and taxes as their number one issue.

Ms. Whitmer wins with voters who want to fix the roads, who think education is a top priority and she wins on the health care issue by a 37 point margin.

President Trump is an “X factor” in this race and Mr. Schuette gets 79 percent of those who like the president and Ms. Whitmer garners 70 percent of those who don’t.

The two have been fighting over who did or did not prosecutor Larry Nassar

Pollster Bernie Porn was asked…

Reporter: “Will the governor’s race be decided on who prosecuted Larry Nassar?”

Porn: “Not at all. There are other issues that people respond to and what will decide it is how people are reacting to President Trump.”

Remember that a poll is a snapshot in time and not a predictor of the eventual outcome.