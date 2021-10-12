Skubick: Lawmakers battle for control of State House, Senate leadership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While most of the attention is focused on the next governor’s race, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick took a look at another important contest that could change the way laws are made and how that will impact your life.

The current democratic leaders Sen. Ananich and Rep. Lasinki and the GOP leaders Sem. Shirkey and House Speaker Wentworth can’t run for reelection.

This means somebody in the house and senate could replace the four leaders for the next legislative session, and the race is already on.

Sen. Aric Nesbitt from West Michigan and Sen. Curt Vanderwall from Ludington are vying for the Senate GOP leadership job,

While on the Democratic side Detroit Sen. Sylvia Santana is competing with West Michigan Senator Winnie Brinks for the Democratic leader’s post.

Over in the Michigan House it looks like the Democrats favor Detroit Democrat and former Detroit Lion football player Rep Joe Tate for leade,r and if the D’s take control of the House he would be the first Black speaker in state history

On the Republican side, it looks like Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall is the front runner for the leadership position, although he has some challengers.

None of these folks have declared victory as each scrap for the votes to win and when it was suggested the other day that Sen. Vanderwall was losing to Senator Nesbit… he would have none of that.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I think the game is in full bore.”

Whoever emerges as the new leaders will have tremendous input on what direction the state will take as they get to work with whoever the next Governor will be to set that agenda for you.