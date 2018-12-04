Skubick: Lawmakers working to change minimum wage and sick time laws

The Michigan House is voting on legislation that would change the state’s minimum wage and sick time laws while labor and others oppose that.

Protestors shouting “lame duck must go” are upset that Republicans want to change their minimum and sick time benefits, but its highly unlikely the Republicans are going anywhere.

After the state senate changed the two laws last week, the house committee did the same thing this morning.

Instead of getting a higher wage by 2022, the Republicans bumped it to 2030.

Instead of banking a hour of sick time for every 30 hours of work, the republicans changed it to 40 hours and exempted companies with under 50 employees.

While a small business lobbyist argues jobs will be cut if these changes are not made.

If wages go up, will the states economy improve. State Senator David Hildenbrank says higher wages produce higher prices on goods.

Late today the house republicans want this battle by making the changes and now the protestors may ask the courts to toss out those changes.