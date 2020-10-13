Skubick: Legislature back to work, focusing on jobless benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Legislature is back to work today, with hopes of working with the Governor, to respond to the COIVD crisis here in Michigan.

One of the first orders of business, jobless benefits for around 380,000 Michiganders.

Those benefits are set to expire, and Governor Whitmer is asking the GOP led legislature, to extend those by 26 weeks.

It’s a move that has support from top republicans, but they want to do more with it, by linking it to a so-called limited immunity proposal, limiting the rights of consumers to sue businesses during the pandemic.

“It’s really important that we get unemployment protection for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders whose benefits are in the balance of the supreme court decision,” says Governor Whitmer. “I’m hopeful that break that tie bar so I can sign that legislation so we can fix this post-haste.”

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with Democrat Rebecca Warren today, who says she’s got a proposal to break the tie bar but early in the day she was hearing it’s not something her Republican colleagues were will to do.

Warren says she feels like while they’ve still got a few things to work out, “people are ready to stay at the table and figure out something that works for everyone.

As of now, talks are still underway to resolve this disagreement