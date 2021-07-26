Skubick: LGBTQ civil rights petition suffers another blow after state election board ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Backers of a petition drive on now zero for two in their efforts to expand the state’s civil rights law to include the LGBTQ community.

The state election board ruled that the group did not collect enough valid signatures to move this issue along.

Last year with an air of confidence, the Fair and Equal group claimed it filed over 400,000 petition signatures with the state to adopt their proposal

They want to make it illegal to evict a person because they are LGBTQ, and make it illegal to fire someone for the same reason.

But not once – but twice, the state election board ruled that there were not enough valid signatures despite pleas from attorneys to certify the petitions.

The group, during the pandemic, collected some 18,000 electronic signatures which the board did not count, which is ironic because the election bureau uses electronic signatures in its own office.

But opponents of the law argued the board got it right.

With that four-to-nothing vote, the Fair and Equal proposal is not dead, but it is on life support and the courts will be asked to keep it alive.

If the courts give it the green light, then lawmakers will have a chance to pass this and if they fail, the voters would decide the question in November 2022.