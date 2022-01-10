Skubick: Lt. Governor Gilchrist has COVID-19. How will this affect the administration?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Whitmer administration has taken another COVID hit. This time it’s her Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist of Detroit. According to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, his two-year-old daughter gave him the virus.



First Whitmer’s husband contracted the virus, now her second in command on Sunday got the virus from his little daughter Ruby.



“My two year old girl Ruby began to experience a running nose and mild fever, symptoms consistent with the virus. So we immediately tested her and everyone else in the family,” said Gilchrist.

He and his spouse also have twins. So far so good.



“At this point, I’ve not shown any symptoms and our daughter’s symptoms are improving. We are praying for this to continue to be the case,” said Gilchrist.



Everyone in the family has been vaccinated except little Ruby.

So, with this virus hitting so close to home, has the governor, who has avoid the virus so far, changed her mind on mandating shots for everyone?



“I don’t believe there is a mandate in the world that is going to change a segment of the population,” said Whitmer. “If there is a segment that won’t get vaccinated, its hard to justify sweeping mandates.”



All the administration can do is plead for everyone to get vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated, get your booster. Do it for yourself and all of us,” said Gilchrist.