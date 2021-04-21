Skubick: MI democrats oppose 39 GOP election reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Republicans have proposed 39 bills that they claim would secure Michigan’s elections. Democrats, however, say these bills do nothing to secure elections but rather make it harder for “disadvantaged” people to vote.

“[The bills] do nothing to make our elections any safer or any more secure, but do everything to create hurdles and barriers,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat.

“They [Republicans] have constructed a series of bills that poor families without a computer or without a car have a far harder time voting than families that do. This is voter suppression at its core,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has already threatened to veto the measures if they pass.

If she does, Republican Senate Election Panel Chair Ed McBroom said he and other Republicans will launch a petition drive to override the veto.

“We’ve got a big fight on our hands over the business of voting. This will not end with a veto,” he said.

That’s why SOS Benson wants citizens to know what they are signing, which she calls “un-American.”

“If it reaches the point that any of these proposals are presented to a citizen for a signature, it’s my responsibility to make sure citizens know what they’ll be signing. Underneath this is an effort that is pernicious, unamerican and undemocratic,” she said.

McBroom says that there’s still room for reforms.

Which side is right? Michigan voters may have the chance to decide that for themselves.