Skubick: MI Dems call for investigation into Michigan’s role in Jan 6 insurrection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Democrats and Republicans in the nation’s capitol can’t agree on how to investigate the Jan 6 attack, and it looks like the same fate may happen in our state as Democrats push for a probe into Michigan’s role, if any, that led up to the January 6 disturbance.

“We must come together in a bi-partisan way to investigate what role Michiganders played in the lead up to and the execution of the January insurrection,” said Democratic State Representative Donna Lasinski.

The U.S. House Speaker Pelosi and the Senate Minority Leader McConnel are at logger heads on how to investigate the insurrection.

Now comes the two Michigan legislative leaders wanting a probe into what happened.

In the Michigan capitol last April, demonstrators legally carried weapons but were prevented from entering the Michigan House Chambers.

Some of the demonstrators in this crowd later participated in the U.S. capitol disturbance leading up to this question.

“if April of last year really was a dress rehearsal in what happened in January,” said Democratic State Senator Jim Ananich.

But the two democrats are actually calling for an investigation into actions taken last year by members of the State Legislature from the Republican party

“We have had members who brought false electors to the capitol steps about a peaceful transfer of power. We had legislators who joined efforts to overturn the 2020 election and we have seen members participate and encourage militia members,” said Lasinski.

That’s a direct reference to the senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey.

So have Senate Majority Leader and the House GOP speaker signed off on this probe?

No.

The GOP chair of the house homeland security committee argues the Democratic state attorney general should look into this, and as for the “peaceful protest” last April being a dress rehearsal for what happened in the U.S. capitol…

“That’s a very big stretch,” said State Rep. Beau LaFave.

“I don’t see Donna Lasinski and Mr. Ananich calling for an investigation into all the violent riots that occurred and people were killed over the summer. This is nothing short of a political game.”