SKUBICK: MI GOP leader Mike Shirkey under fire for controversial comments caught on mic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has been under fire for comments he made on a hot mic. WLNS’ Tim Skubick has the latest.

The GOP leader is trying to clarify remarks that made national news this week.

Shirkey said that the insurrection at the U.S. capitol on Jan 6. was a “hoax,” unaware that he was being recorded.

He walked back those comments publicly, but in another hot-mic moment he was overheard saying the word hoax did not apply to the riot, but rather who was behind it.

Shirkey parroted false claims that the riot at the U.S. capitol was not committed by Trump supporters, but rather by unspecified left-wing agitators or the U.S. government itself.

He also was caught saying he wanted to “fist fight” Governor Whitmer on the Capitol lawn, and that he would like to “spank her” on the state budget.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist labeled it a “so called apology that was not heartfelt.”

Gilchrist released a statement regarding Shirkey’s words, saying

As elected officials, what we do and what we say matters, and that is true now more than ever as Michiganders look to us for leadership in steering the state through this ongoing pandemic and economic recovery. But rather than focus on these issues — getting vaccines for people, getting our kids safely back into the classroom and supporting our small businesses — the Senate Majority Leader has chosen to spend his time and energy fanning the flames of dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection in Washington, alongside aggressive, sexist threats toward the governor. This behavior is beneath the office he was elected to and the standard of decency the people of our state deserve.

“Nevertheless, I stand ready, today, in the middle of a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 15,000 of our neighbors and loved ones throughout Michigan, to solve the problems this pandemic has created. In my own life, I’ve lost 27 friends and loved ones to this deadly virus. But despite the staggering impact that this virus continues to have on us all, the Senate Majority Leader is shirking his responsibility to face the crisis at hand, instead doubling down his focus on attacking Governor Whitmer — literally threatening her to a fistfight on the Capitol lawn — and emboldening violent extremists. As a parent, my own children know these types of actions and threats are unacceptable, and I pray that the Senate Majority Leader is capable of evolving beyond such immaturity.

“While the Senate Majority Leader made a half-hearted attempt to address his inexcusable language and behavior last night, and an even weaker attempt during a prayer in today’s Senate session, his comments toward me on the Senate floor this morning tell a different story. It is clear that his so-called apology was not heartfelt, nor did it come from a place of humility and understanding. Rather, it was an empty gesture made for political expediency, and one that the people of Michigan can see right through.

“It’s time for Republican leaders in the Legislature — including Senate Republican leadership and House Speaker Wentworth — to publicly denounce these types of conspiracies and divisive, violent rhetoric. And it’s long-past time for the highest-ranking member of the Legislature to grow up and join the people of Michigan in fighting our common enemy, COVID-19. We are ready to turn the corner and end this pandemic — to pave the pathway to recovery for our people, kids and businesses. That will happen more quickly, and allow us to save more lives, if and when we work together.”

When asked about Shirkey’s comments, Governor Whitmer declined to comment.

“I’m not interested in even engaging with someone who should be helping lead in this moment,” she said.

“(He) made violent comments about me personally. I’m going to stay focused. When they are willing to be leaders, they’ll find a willing partner in me.”

Whitmer says she’s willing to extend the olive branch towards Republicans to work on the federal aid spending, but she responded with laughter when 6 News’ Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick asked if she’d be willing to forgive Shirkey.

“What? Tim, what? … The person who the violence was directed at should reach out to the person who is proposing that violence and …what? I’m too busy to get caught up in that.”

Shirkey wants to meet in person with the Governor, but Whitmer says Zoom meetings work.

“This is a group that hasn’t been able to keep themselves from COVID, So locking everyone in a room right now would be inadvisable for a lot of reasons,” she said.

Shirkey also caught flak for comments he made two weeks ago during Governor Whitmer’s State of the State address, where he described Whitmer as “delightful” without a mask on, a comment many found sexist and inappropriate.

He also garnered controversy when he met with self-described militias.