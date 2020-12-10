SKUBICK: Michigan could receive 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan could get over 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 170,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week and on another front, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the House GOP leadership to re-instate a Detroit Democrat to the committee seats that Republicans took away yesterday.

Front line COVID-19 workers are at the head of the line for the first round of two COVID-19 vaccines and that includes health care doctors, nurses, and others.

Shipments are expected as early as next week.

Michigan will get 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine if it becomes available next week.

The modern vaccine is different and if it is approved the federal government estimate is we will receive 173,000 doses in our first shipment.

The Michigan national guard will provide help to administer the shots.

Meanwhile the general public will have to wait until late spring for their shots assuming it wants the shots.

In a recent nationwide survey (pop in figure 37% Now) 37% said they would get a shot immediately. (pop in figure 41% Wait) 41% said they would wait a couple of months and (pop in figure 20% Never) and 20% said they would never get the shot.

Restaurants in recent days there’s been chatter that businesses could fire employees if they dont get vaccinated.

The governor makes it clear that chatter is not coming from her.

“There are no conversations around mandates and it’s important for me to make that clear. any employer worried about the safety of their workforce should be making plans now for how they will encourage and how they will incentivize employees to get vaccinated,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The governor is helping businesses by waiving their property tax payments until next month and removing all tax penalties and she is creating a 50 member commission to help raise awareness of the vaccine and educate the public on it.

As for the spread of the virus some of the data is somewhat encouraging including a case level drop over the last 19 days.

“All areas of the state have seen a decline in the case rate. the percentage of tests that are positive is at 14%. this has been up and down but has not changed significantly and it is still quite high. hospitalizations are trending down over the past week and decreased in all but two regions of the state,” Dr. Khaldun said.

On the political front, this Detroit house member was stripped of her four committee assignments because the House GOP leadership thought one of her recent Facebook postings was threatening and inappropriate.

The governor feels Rep. Cynthia Johnson has been under a lot of stress with death threats and the loss a loved one and she has done this.

“I think removing her from the committees is too harsh and I’ve reached out to the incoming house leadership to reconsider that,” Gov. Whitmer said.