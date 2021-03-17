Skubick: Michigan COVID numbers rising despite vaccination efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s COVID numbers have taken a turn for the worse as caseloads, hospitalizations and positive tests are on the rise, whereas weeks ago they were declining. 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick looked into the possible reasons behind this concerning new trend.

COVID hospitalizations are up 14% with 949 persons in those beds. Patients in intensive care units are up 14% with 249 people in those rooms.

Positive tests are up to 5%.

This upward data has replaced the downward trend from weeks ago. What’s going on?

First of all, people, in general, are moving around more – and a bunch of those have been exposed to COVID, and they’re not going not going into immediate quarantine This means they are spreading the disease if they have it.

70% of people are out and about, and they are not quarantining when they start to manifest COVID symptoms.

COVID outbreaks are up 9% in nursing homes and construction sites. While school classrooms seem to be safe, sports seem to be contributing to the outbreak.

Another problem: the virus is mutating.

There were 2 variant cases, now there are 725 in 31 counties, including Ingham.

“Our hope is this is not the beginning of a new spike,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.