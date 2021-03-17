Skubick: Michigan COVID numbers rising despite vaccination efforts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s COVID numbers have taken a turn for the worse as caseloads, hospitalizations and positive tests are on the rise, whereas weeks ago they were declining.  6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick looked into the possible reasons behind this concerning new trend.

COVID hospitalizations are up 14% with 949 persons in those beds. Patients in intensive care units are up 14% with 249 people in those rooms.

Positive tests are up to 5%.

This upward data has replaced the downward trend from weeks ago. What’s going on?

First of all, people, in general, are moving around more – and a bunch of those have been exposed to COVID, and they’re not going not going into immediate quarantine This means they are spreading the disease if they have it.

70% of people are out and about, and they are not quarantining when they start to manifest COVID symptoms.

COVID outbreaks are up 9% in nursing homes and construction sites. While school classrooms seem to be safe, sports seem to be contributing to the outbreak.

Another problem: the virus is mutating.

There were 2 variant cases, now there are 725 in 31 counties, including Ingham.

“Our hope is this is not the beginning of a new spike,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan