SKUBICK: Michigan Dems ready to debate over a bill package they say suppresses votes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Democrats are getting ready for a fight with Republicans over what Democrats call efforts to suppress constituent votes.

Tim Skubick our 6 News Capitol Correspondent spoke with Ingham County Clerk, Barb Byrum (D) regarding a strategy to what they call a way to defeat the GOP effort.

Tom Barrett, Eaton County Republican Senator, left town last week and left what politicians are calling “voter reform efforts.”

The GOP 39 bill package is what most voter rights groups and Michigan Democrats call this legislation an effort to suppress votes ever since it was introduced earlier this year in March. The Michigan Senate approved the bills in a bipartisan manner.

The Senate action was proposed after the Senate Oversight Committee in June released a 35-page report that concluded there was no overall widespread evidence of voter fraud during the 2020 general election.

“what’s being proposed in Michigan is the most extreme voter suppression that we have seen in any other state,” said Ingham County Clerk, Barb Byrum.

Clerk Byrum argues saying the bill package will undo 67 percent of what Michigan voters did to make it easier to vote.

Ed McBroom (R) a GOP senator recently declared that the 2020 election was not rigged, and former President Donald Trump was livid the senators and other politicians came up with that conclusion.

McBroom argues the legislature has to plug what he says are vulnerabilities in the system which can lead to fraud.

“It behooves the legislature to make sure that these processes are working correctly,” McBroom said, “we need to know if there are laws and appropriations that need to be done differently.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer expects to veto the GOP bills.

The state GOP Chair Ron Weiser and others will launch a statewide petition drive to let voters decide this question in 2022, and if they say yes, then the governor can not veto the bill package.

The former state Democratic Chair Mark Brewer will work with a coalition to make sure the GOP ballot question never makes it to the ballot.

“People with similar beliefs as me are prepared to fight this with education and with an on-the-ground battle,” Clerk Byrum stated.