SKUBICK: Michigan education lobby ‘turning up the heat’ to free federal aid for schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state education lobby is expressing their frustration over federal COVID aid for schools being “held hostage” by the state legislature.

The GOP state legislature is accused of playing politics with money that remains unspent.

Before Former President Trump left office, he signed the Federal Covid Financial Aid package.

The package sent billions of dollars to the Michigan legislature, including funds for Michigan schools.

Educators are worried that legislative republicans have not allocated the dollars and tied them to an effort to eliminate some of the Governor’s emergency powers.

Legislative republicans argue the Governor has abused her powers.

The education lobby argues that trying to win a power struggle using dollars meant for students is unacceptable.

“Our children are not betting chips, and they should stop being used as such,” said Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators Peter Spadafore.

The House GOP speaker does not want to spend all the aid at once, arguing that he wants to make sure the money isn’t wasted.

Robert McCann of the K-12 School Alliance says he doesn’t understand the argument, and just wants the money used correctly.

The aid contains money for more than just school however.

Specifics of the supplemental appropriations bills, sponsored by Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, include:

$90 million for vaccine distribution throughout Michigan so we can get more shots into people’s arms.

$575 million to expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and lab capacity.

$2.1 billion in food assistance.

$661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills.

$2 billion for Michigan’s public schools.

$270 million for small-business relief.

Language that would extend unemployment assistance from 20 to 26 weeks.



“They are not the right ones to be accounting for the money,” he said.

Last week, Governor Whitmer unveiled a $57 million budget that would boost school funding by $14 million, or around $162 extra per student ($244 for disadvantaged schools.)

