Skubick: Michigan has more COVID cases than any other Great Lakes state

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On the COVID front, Michigan has more cases than any other state in the Great Lakes region, but on the plus side, our case count is down 48%.

When you look at the national map for daily average cases, for weeks on end Michigan was number one.

The state is now number three behind Florida, which is number one. Followed by Pennsylvania.

New York is number four, and in fifth place, Texas.

However, Michigan leads the Great Lakes region in daily average cases with 3,594.

Wisconsin has the lowest total of 717.

On the three key metrics, the hospitalization rate has dropped 25%. The average caseload in March was 444 compared to over 3,500 now, but that’s down 48% from several weeks ago when Michigan led the nation.

However the number of testing is down 29% which, is not good news.

Michigan is averaging 69 deaths a day, and that’s up 15%.

The University of Michigan has the most cases now, 2,783.

Michigan state has 1,685.

Grand valley is third at 1,169.

Michigan is about halfway to the 70% vaccination rate the governor wants as she pushes the strategy of more shots, fewer cases and deaths.