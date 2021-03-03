Skubick: Michigan House approves spending of $4.2 billion in federal COVID aid

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State House has approved the use of $4.2 billion of federal COVD aid, but there are some sections that the Governor might veto. WLNS’ Tim Skubick has the details.

Whitmer and the legislature have been fighting over the funding for over a month, with the original bill being introduced over 36 days ago. Republicans first said they would only spend $2.5 billion out of the allotted $5.6 billion, but this revised bill would use $4.2 billion.

The dalyed use of funds caught the eyes of some in Washington, with Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) releasing the following statement in February:

“This is money we passed in Congress as part of the last, bipartisan COVID relief bill and it should go toward supporting Michigan communities, as intended, now.”

The bill includes funding for:

$110 million for vaccines.

$204 million for COVID testing.

$150 million for frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes.

$300 million for businesses.

$283 million for rental assistance.

$450 per student for schools.

The increased school funding will pay for PPE, ventilators, catch up courses and other pandemic related spending, said Peter Spadafore of the Michigan Association of Superintendents

However, a school district does have to offer in-person learning to receive state funds.

The GOP plan forces the governor to give up some of her COVID authority and share it with lawmakers.

Whitmer has the ability to veto those efforts, which would cut off some of the COVID relief money.

Democrats argue that Republicans are the ones responsible for not using the extra $2 billion right now.

“It’s an irresponsible plan that will prolong the pandemic and delay the distribution of the life-saving COVID vaccine to Michigan and prolong the suffering of families and businesses, and delay the relief they need,” said Rep. Donna Lasinki (D-52.)