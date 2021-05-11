Skubick: Michigan lawmakers share thoughts on Detroit Police Chief’s potential bid for governor

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, left, speaks to the media at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit. Craig has scheduled a news conference Monday May 10, 2021, to announce his retirement as head of Detroit’s police department and to possibly discuss his future plans which could include a run for political office. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With Chief James Craig ready to run for governor, even though he has not confirmed it yet, WLNS’s Tim Skubick sampled the political waters in Lansing on Craig’s potential candidacy.

When Macomb County’s Candice Miller, described as the dream candidate, said she would not run for governor the state GOP chair Ron Weiser started a furious hunt for another dream candidate, and to date, the popular wisdom was, he had not found one.

Could Detroit Police Chief James Craig be that person? Some Republicans think so but Representative Tom Albert (R-MI 86) and others like him can’t say because… well… they don’t know who the chief is.

“I haven’t had a conversation with him. I’m just excited to learn more,” said Albert.

The chief may be a household name in Detroit, but in the rest of the state, he’s a question mark.

The Chief intends to run in part on the law and order issue, but as history shows, being a law s is not automatically a one way ticket to the governor’s chair.

Ask Oakland county sheriff Mike Bouchard, he tried and lost in the GOP primary.

Former Wayne County Sheriff Bill Lucas failed miserably in a race against Governor Jim Blanchard.

The Chief’s backers will argue he’s not like them.

As for the Whitmer team, the Lieutenant Governor does not appear concerned.

“I hope he enjoys retirement,” said Gilchrist.

When asked if the Chief scares Governor Gretchen Whitmer politically, she replied: “Oh no, I’m excited for next year.”

“I’m only focused on my campaign,” she said.

But first things first, the Chief has to get through what could be a contentious GOP primary as others are likely to get in, too.